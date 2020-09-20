DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

