Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.81. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 3,241,208 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 230,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 454,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.