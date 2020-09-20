Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.81. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 3,241,208 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
