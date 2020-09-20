Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.15. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 55,812 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $330.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Company Profile (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.