DraftCoin Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,877.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.