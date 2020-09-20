DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0053 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $45,877.34 and $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

