Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Read More: What is range trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.