Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 250.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.59 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.48.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

