DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. DISCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.59 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.