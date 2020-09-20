Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

