Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.75 ($22.05).

DTE stock opened at €14.94 ($17.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

