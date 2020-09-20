Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €167.00 ($196.47) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

ETR:DB1 opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

