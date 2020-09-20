Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.63. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 30,270 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 47,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,941.45. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,050.00. Insiders bought 269,794 shares of company stock valued at $167,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

