Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of DDOG opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,216,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,316,912 shares of company stock valued at $203,008,068. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

