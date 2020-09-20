Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 642.2 days.

OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63. Dart Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dart Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dart Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

