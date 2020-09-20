Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE:DRI opened at $89.97 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 148,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

