CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 134,485 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

