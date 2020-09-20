CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of CubeSmart worth $66,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 117.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 160.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.31.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

