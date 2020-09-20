CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.75 ($45.59).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €42.24 ($49.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.11. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 12 month high of €61.55 ($72.41).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.