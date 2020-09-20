Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,213.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Crowdstrike worth $73,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $5,850,319.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,657,867 shares of company stock worth $911,679,161. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -243.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

