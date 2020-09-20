Critical Contrast: BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) versus Vitro Diagnostics (NASDAQ:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vitro Diagnostics and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-TECHNE 0 5 4 0 2.44

BIO-TECHNE has a consensus target price of $268.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given BIO-TECHNE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-TECHNE is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

Vitro Diagnostics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE 31.04% 11.94% 7.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and BIO-TECHNE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE $738.69 million 12.73 $229.30 million $3.86 63.19

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Vitro Diagnostics.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Vitro Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

