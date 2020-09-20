Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 56.35. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.90.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

