Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

Covestro stock opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.90.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

