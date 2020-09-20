Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Stock Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 154,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.23% of Covanta worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 392,124 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

