Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) vs. Group 1 Automotive (NASDAQ:GPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Water and Group 1 Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $12.04 billion 0.14 $174.00 million $10.93 8.23

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20% Group 1 Automotive 1.31% 17.34% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Consolidated Water and Group 1 Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Group 1 Automotive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Consolidated Water currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.29%. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus target price of $107.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Consolidated Water on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 14, 2019, the company owned and operated 182 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 47 collision centers that offer 30 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

