Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.72

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.55. Connect Group shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 13,547 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNCT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Connect Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

