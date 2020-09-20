Comparing Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) & Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legend Biotech and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Synacor -12.38% -16.90% -9.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Legend Biotech and Synacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Synacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.16%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Synacor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Synacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $437.76 million 14.53 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -7.46 Synacor $121.85 million 0.43 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

Synacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Synacor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

