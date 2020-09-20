Comparing L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) & Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) and L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acme United and L S Starrett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70% L S Starrett 1.88% 5.10% 2.21%

This table compares Acme United and L S Starrett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United $142.46 million 0.55 $5.51 million N/A N/A L S Starrett $228.02 million 0.10 $6.08 million N/A N/A

L S Starrett has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Volatility & Risk

Acme United has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L S Starrett has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of L S Starrett shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Acme United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of L S Starrett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acme United and L S Starrett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A L S Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Acme United beats L S Starrett on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

