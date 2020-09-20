Comparing EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) & Halma (NYSE:HLMAF)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Halma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.99 -$8.69 million $1.34 6.28 Halma $1.70 billion 6.65 $234.45 million $0.73 40.86

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. EAGLE POINT CR/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Halma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Halma 2 3 1 0 1.83

EAGLE POINT CR/COM presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.58%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than Halma.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -204.54% N/A N/A Halma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EAGLE POINT CR/COM beats Halma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control panels; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; wireless and wired fire detection devices; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection and water treatment systems; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; opto-electronic solutions; and camera systems and devices. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

