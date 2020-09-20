Comparing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & First Advantage Bancorp (NASDAQ:FABK)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Advantage Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 12.81% 6.30% 0.58% First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Advantage Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 1.61 $36.19 million $1.08 11.30 First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and First Advantage Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than First Advantage Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats First Advantage Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

