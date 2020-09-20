Comparing Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) & LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LSI Industries alerts:

70.8% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LSI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LSI Industries and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries 3.14% 2.59% 1.68% Applied UV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSI Industries and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $305.56 million 0.63 $9.59 million $0.12 61.17 Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LSI Industries and Applied UV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Given LSI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Applied UV.

Summary

LSI Industries beats Applied UV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, menu boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies for use in commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.