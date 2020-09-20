Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of -3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

