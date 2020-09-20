Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.00. Clearwater Seafoods shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 4,366 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$105.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Seafoods Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

