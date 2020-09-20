Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Clarus stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 274,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Clarus by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Clarus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Clarus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

