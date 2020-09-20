Civic (CVC) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, ABCC and Binance. Civic has a market cap of $20.59 million and $838,364.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Poloniex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

