Citrix Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,432 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Insiders have sold a total of 38,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

