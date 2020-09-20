Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,127,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

CPXGF stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

