Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $41,248.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

CND is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

