Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 681.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:CB opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.