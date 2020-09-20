China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

