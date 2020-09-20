CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

CHFS opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.57.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

