ChartEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $109,435.57 and approximately $1.69 million worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00093987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.01441013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00233075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

