Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 751,911 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,803,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $67,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

