Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,301 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $62,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,335 shares of company stock worth $8,371,539 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.