Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 177,841 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,841 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Synchrony Financial worth $65,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

