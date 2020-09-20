Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 224,551 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Polaris Industries worth $71,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $89.58 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

