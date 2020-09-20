Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.52 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $64,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $209.73 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

