Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $60.28 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 272,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Eaton Vance worth $60,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EV opened at $38.56 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

