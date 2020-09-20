Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Avalara worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 698.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,974 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Avalara stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 0.76. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

