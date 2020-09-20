Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $61,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $241.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,328 shares of company stock worth $18,210,892. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

