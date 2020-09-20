Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE SCHW opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $9,836,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

